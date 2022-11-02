- Silver finds some support near 100-day SMA, though struggles to attract any buyers.
- The setup still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
- A sustained break below the $19.00 mark is needed to negate the positive outlook.
Silver struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and remains confined in a narrow trading band above the mid-$19.00s through the early European session.
From a technical perspective, the overnight retracement slide from the $20.00 psychological mark stalls near the 100-day SMA. The said support coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent fall from the October monthly swing high and should act as a pivotal point for the XAG/USD.
Given the overnight breakout through the aforementioned confluence barrier, the technical set-up seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started moving into positive territory and support prospects for a further appreciating move. Hence, a fresh attempt towards conquering the $20.00 round figure, also marking the 61.8% Fibo. level, looks like a distinct possibility. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the XAG/USD further towards an intermediate resistance near the $20.50 region en route to the $21.00 mark.
On the flip side, weakness below the mid-$19.00s (100 DMA) might continue to attract some buyers near the $19.00-$18.90 support zone, representing the 23.6% Fibo. level. A convincing break below the latter will shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders and make the XAG/USD vulnerable. The subsequent downward trajectory could then drag the XAG/USD towards the next relevant support near the $18.30-$18.25 region. This is closely followed by the $18.00 round-figure mark, below which spot prices could aim to challenge the YTD low, around the $17.55 area touched in September.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|19.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.31
|Daily SMA50
|19.12
|Daily SMA100
|19.53
|Daily SMA200
|21.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.03
|Previous Daily Low
|19.13
|Previous Weekly High
|19.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.79
|Previous Monthly High
|21.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 0.9900 amid pre-Fed caution
EUR/USD is consolidating below 0.9900, as buyers struggle to keep the reins in early Europe. The pair is drawing support from the renewed weakness in the US dollar alongside the yields. Investors trade with caution ahead of the Fed rate hike decision.
GBP/USD battles 1.1500, Fed in focus
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.1500 in early European trading hours amid cautious optimism. The US dollar remains pressured, weighed down by weaker Treasury yields, as investors brace for the expected 75 bps Fed rate hike decision.
Gold clings to gains around $1,650 ahead of critical Fed decision
Gold Price consolidates the recovery as the US dollar turns south with Treasury yields. A typical pre-Fed anxiety looms, as investors await Fed Chair Powell’s presser. The tide could turn in favor of XAU/USD buyers on a likely dovish Fed pivot.
Breaking: Deribit loses $28 million worth of cryptocurrencies to a hack
Deribit, a cryptocurrency exchange focused on options trading, announced on November 2 that its hot wallets were compromised. The exchange confirmed that they suffered a loss is $28 million.
Federal Reserve Preview: Dollar buying opportunity? Why Powell is unlikely to cement a pivot Premium
Is it the Federal Reserve's last hurrah? That notion of an upcoming slowdown in US rate hikes has been supporting equities and weighing on the US dollar during the bank's blackout period.