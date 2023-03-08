- Silver price stabilizes after sliding close to 5% on Tuesday.
- XAG/USD Price Analysis: To resume its downward bias after dropping below $21.00.
Silver price reached a multi-month low of around $19.92, but buyers stepped in, dragging the XAG/USD price above the $20.00 figure.
Wall Street finished the session mixed. The US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rattled the US equities market after commenting that to testify against the US Congress with a consistent hawkish tone. Therefore, the US Dollar (USD) consolidates yesterday’s gains, as shown by the US Dollar Index up 0.09%, at 105.710.
XAG/USD Price Action
After dropping almost 5% on Tuesday, the XAG/USD collapse appears to have found a temporal bottom. The XAG/USD printed a new YTD low at $19.92. Wednesday’s price action formed a doji, indicating that buyers and sellers are at equilibrium. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at oversold conditions as sellers take a breather, while the Rate of Change (RoC) suggests that sellers are gathering momentum.
If the XAG/USD tumbles below the YTD low at $19.92, the next line of defense for XAG bulls would be $19.00, ahead of sliding toward November’s 3 low at $18.84.
In an alternate scenario, the XAG/USD first resistance would be February’s 28 daily low turned resistance at $20.43. A breach of the latter will clear the pave toward March’s 2 low at $20.68, before testing the $21.00 psychological level.
XAG/USD Daily chart
XAG/USD Technical levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.05
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|20.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.41
|Daily SMA50
|22.73
|Daily SMA100
|22.16
|Daily SMA200
|20.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.14
|Previous Daily Low
|20.03
|Previous Weekly High
|21.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.42
|Previous Monthly High
|24.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.91
