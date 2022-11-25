- Silver comes under some selling pressure on Friday, though the downside remains cushioned.
- The technical setup supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels.
- A sustained break below a trend-line resistance breakout point will negate the positive outlook.
Silver edges lower on the last day of the week and moves further away from over a one-week top, around the $21.65-$21.70 region touched on Thursday. The white metal remains on the defensive through the early European session and is currently placed just below the mid-$21.00s.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD, so far, has managed to defend the 200-hour SMA. Against the backdrop of a convincing breakout through a one-week-old descending trend-line resistance on Wednesday, the set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in bullish territory. That said, technical indicators on the 1-hour chart have just started gaining negative traction and warrant some caution amid relatively thin liquidity conditions in the markets.
Nevertheless, the XAG/USD seems poised to surpass the overnight swing high, around the $21.65-$21.70 region, and reclaim the $22.00 mark. This is followed by a five-month high, around the $22.25 zone, above which spot prices could climb to the $22.50-$22.60 area en route to the $23.00 round figure.
On the flip side, the $21.00 mark could act as an immediate support ahead of the ascending trend-line resistance breakpoint, currently around the $20.80 region. A convincing break below the latter could negate the positive outlook and possibly shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.
The XAG/USD might then accelerate the downfall to the $20.60-$20.55 area (weekly low) before eventually dropping to challenge the $20.00 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling might expose the $19.00 round-figure mark, with some intermediate support near the $19.65-$19.60 region.
Silver 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|21.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.8
|Daily SMA50
|19.92
|Daily SMA100
|19.58
|Daily SMA200
|21.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.68
|Previous Daily Low
|21.46
|Previous Weekly High
|22.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.75
|Previous Monthly High
|21.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
