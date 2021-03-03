Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD fades recovery moves from five-week low below $27.00

Silver fails to extend weekly resistance breakout, eases below key moving averages.

Strong RSI needs the seller to drop back below previous resistance.

Descending the trend line from February 23 adds to the upside barriers.

Silver refreshes intraday low to $26.67, currently around $26.72, in a pullback move during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote fizzles the previous day’s notable recovery moves from late-January lows.

It should, however, be noted that the commodity keeps upside break of one-week-old trend line resistance, now support, amid strong RSI conditions.

Hence, the latest pullback needs to decline below the stated resistance line, at $26.20 now, before recalling the silver sellers.

Following that, the recent low, also the lowest since January 28, near $25.85, will be the key as a downside break of which will derail Tuesday’s recovery and direct silver bears to sub-$24.00 area.

Alternatively, 100-HMA and 200-HMA guard the quote’s immediate upside around $27.00 and $27.30 respectively.

Also acting as an upside barrier is the short-term descending trend line, at $28.00 now.

Overall, silver faces an uphill task and hence sellers should remain hopeful.

Silver hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected