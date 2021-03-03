Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD fades recovery moves from five-week low below $27.00

- Silver fails to extend weekly resistance breakout, eases below key moving averages.
- Strong RSI needs the seller to drop back below previous resistance.
- Descending the trend line from February 23 adds to the upside barriers.
Silver refreshes intraday low to $26.67, currently around $26.72, in a pullback move during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote fizzles the previous day’s notable recovery moves from late-January lows.
It should, however, be noted that the commodity keeps upside break of one-week-old trend line resistance, now support, amid strong RSI conditions.
Hence, the latest pullback needs to decline below the stated resistance line, at $26.20 now, before recalling the silver sellers.
Following that, the recent low, also the lowest since January 28, near $25.85, will be the key as a downside break of which will derail Tuesday’s recovery and direct silver bears to sub-$24.00 area.
Alternatively, 100-HMA and 200-HMA guard the quote’s immediate upside around $27.00 and $27.30 respectively.
Also acting as an upside barrier is the short-term descending trend line, at $28.00 now.
Overall, silver faces an uphill task and hence sellers should remain hopeful.
Silver hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|26.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.16
|Daily SMA50
|26.5
|Daily SMA100
|25.39
|Daily SMA200
|24.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.9
|Previous Daily Low
|25.85
|Previous Weekly High
|28.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.14
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
