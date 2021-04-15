Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eyes 26.00 and the 55-day SMA

By Matías Salord
  • Silver is rising by more than 2% on Thursday, trading at the highest in almost a month.
  • Outlook points to further gains for a test of $26.00 and the 55-day SMA.

Silver and gold are rising sharply on Thursday, boosted by a decline in US yield and higher equity prices. The risk-on mood across financial markets, accompanied by lower yields, triggered a sharp rally in metal, only limited by a mixed performance on the US dollar. The DXY trades flat around 91.60/70.

The break above $25.60 (previous monthly high) gave XAG/USD another boost to the upside. The price peaked at $25.98, and it remains near the top with the positive tone intact. The next area to break is the $26.00 zone.

A consolidation above $26.00 would clear the way to further gains targeting the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at $26.20. The mentioned average has been relevant over the last months. A daily close above well above would improve the outlook for the bulls. A failure around that area would suggest difficulties ahead for silver.

The area at $25.60 is now the immediate support. A decline below $25.20 would increase the bearish pressure.

XAG/USD daily chart

xagusd

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 25.95
Today Daily Change 0.53
Today Daily Change % 2.08
Today daily open 25.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.21
Daily SMA50 26.11
Daily SMA100 25.73
Daily SMA200 25.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.54
Previous Daily Low 25.2
Previous Weekly High 25.62
Previous Weekly Low 24.61
Previous Monthly High 27.08
Previous Monthly Low 23.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.91

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

