Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eyes 26.00 and the 55-day SMA

- Silver is rising by more than 2% on Thursday, trading at the highest in almost a month.
- Outlook points to further gains for a test of $26.00 and the 55-day SMA.
Silver and gold are rising sharply on Thursday, boosted by a decline in US yield and higher equity prices. The risk-on mood across financial markets, accompanied by lower yields, triggered a sharp rally in metal, only limited by a mixed performance on the US dollar. The DXY trades flat around 91.60/70.
The break above $25.60 (previous monthly high) gave XAG/USD another boost to the upside. The price peaked at $25.98, and it remains near the top with the positive tone intact. The next area to break is the $26.00 zone.
A consolidation above $26.00 would clear the way to further gains targeting the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at $26.20. The mentioned average has been relevant over the last months. A daily close above well above would improve the outlook for the bulls. A failure around that area would suggest difficulties ahead for silver.
The area at $25.60 is now the immediate support. A decline below $25.20 would increase the bearish pressure.
XAG/USD daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|2.08
|Today daily open
|25.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.21
|Daily SMA50
|26.11
|Daily SMA100
|25.73
|Daily SMA200
|25.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.54
|Previous Daily Low
|25.2
|Previous Weekly High
|25.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.61
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes after US retail sales smash estimates
EUR/USD has bounced off its lows but remains below 1.20 after US retail sales smashed estimates with a 9.8% leap. Moreover, jobless claims tumbled to 576,000. Markets are digesting the big bulk of data.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 ahead of US data, Brexit meeting
GBP/USD is edging up toward 1.38, reversing its previous falls in tense trading ahead of all-important US retail sales. A Brexit-related meeting on Northern Ireland is also eyed.
ETH seizes the spotlight as BTC and XRP contemplate retracement
Bitcoin price shows a correction in play after the MRI flashed a red ‘one’ cycle top signal. Ethereum shows a strong trend continuation while the rest of the market experiences a minor pullback.
XAU/USD jumps above $1,760 amid slumping US T-bond yields
Gold extended its daily rally beyond $1,760 on Thursday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 4% on the day. US Dollar Index falls into the negative territory below 91.60.
Breaking: Citi (C) beats on EPS and revenue, investment banking booms!
Citigroup (NYSE:C) reports Q1 2021 earnings showing strong growth in investment banking following on from Goldman smashing it on Wednesday. Citi shares are trading $74.20 in pre-market up nearly 2%.