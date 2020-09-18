Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD extends 200-HMA breakout towards immediate resistance line

Silver prices keep recovery gains from $26.29 to stay firmer above $27.00.

Bullish MACD, successful break of key HMA favor buyers.

Sellers look for a daily closing below $26.00 for fresh entries.

Silver prints 0.23% gains while taking rounds to $27.07 during the early Friday. In doing so, the white metal keeps its upside break of 200-HMA while targeting a descending trend line from Tuesday.

Other than the sustained strength beyond the key HMA, the MACD also flashes bullish signals to propel silver prices towards $27.20 immediate upside barrier.

Should the bulls manage to cross $27.20, $27.50 and the mid-September top near $27.65 could lure the bulls before highlighting the monthly high close to $28.90.

Alternatively, a downside break of the 200-HMA level of $26.96 can take rest near $26.70 ahead of revisiting Thursday’s low around $26.30.

However, there are multiple supports near $26.00, followed by the monthly low near $25.85, to challenge the sellers below $26.30.

Silver hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected