Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD drops over 1.0% to retest 21-day SMA

- Silver prices fail to keep Friday’s bounce off $26.04.
- Lower high formation favor sellers inside short-term symmetrical triangle.
- Break of two-week-old resistance line can trigger fresh buying.
Silver remains sluggish around $26.45, down 1.27% on a day, before the European markets open for Monday’s trading. The white metal bounced off 21-day SMA on Friday but the failure to keep the same dragged the quote back to the short-term key SMA level.
While sellers may wait for the clear break below 21-day SMA level of $26.25, a lower high formation since the early-August joins bearish MACD to keep the bulls away.
Even so, the commodity’s weakness past-$26.25 will have to slip below an ascending trend line from July 28, at $24.25, to please the pessimists with 50-day SMA around $22.00.
Alternatively, an upside break of the descending trend line from August 07, at $27.45 now, will have to cross $28.50 before attacking the monthly high of $29.85.
Also acting as an upside barrier beyond $29.85 will be $30.00 and late-January 2013 bottom around $30.75.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Further declines expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.31%
|Today daily open
|26.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.25
|Daily SMA50
|21.79
|Daily SMA100
|18.98
|Daily SMA200
|17.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.54
|Previous Daily Low
|26.04
|Previous Weekly High
|28.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.83
|Previous Monthly High
|26.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
