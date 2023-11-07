Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD drifts lower in a multi-week-old trading range, below 200-day SMA

- Silver remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday.
- The formation of a rectangle points to indecision over the next leg of a directional move.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional losses.
Silver (XAG/USD) extends the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and continues losing ground for the second successive day on Tuesday. The downward trajectory picks up pace during the early part of the European session and drags the white metal to a two-day low, around the $22.75-$22.70 region in the last hour.
Looking at the broader picture, the XAG/USD has been oscillating in a familiar range over the past three weeks or so, forming a rectangle on the daily chart. This, in turn, points to indecision among traders over the next leg of a directional move. That said, the recent repeated failures to find acceptance above a technically significant 200-day SMA and rejections near the $23.60-$23.70 supply zone favour bearish traders.
Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart have again started gaining negative traction, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the downside. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the $22.50 support zone before positioning for additional losses. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the fall to the $22.00 mark before dropping to the $21.70 horizontal support zone.
The downward trajectory could get extended further and drag the XAG/USD to the next relevant support near the $21.35-$21.30 region en route to the $21.00 mark. Bearish traders might then aim to challenge a seven-month low, around the $20.70-$20.65 area touched in October.
On the flip side, the $23.00 mark now seems to cap the immediate upside ahead of the 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the $23.25 region. This is followed by the $23.60-$23.70 supply zone, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A sustained breakout through will negate the negative outlook and shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders, paving the way for a move towards the $24.00 mark.
Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the XAG/USD beyond the $24.20-$24.25 intermediate resistance and make a fresh attempt to conquer the $25.00 psychological mark.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.22
|Today daily open
|23.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.8
|Daily SMA50
|22.86
|Daily SMA100
|23.19
|Daily SMA200
|23.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.26
|Previous Daily Low
|22.99
|Previous Weekly High
|23.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.54
|Previous Monthly High
|23.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
