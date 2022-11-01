- Silver price extends bounce off 50-DMA to renew intraday high.
- Bulls jostle with 100-DMA, descending trend line from early October.
- Firmer oscillators favor bulls but daily closing beyond $19.55 appears necessary to test previous monthly peak.
- Two-month-old ascending support line acts as additional downside filter.
Silver price (XAG/USD) takes the bids to refresh intraday high near $19.60 heading into Tuesday’s European session.
In doing so, the bright metal not only justifies the previous day’s rebound from the 50-DMA but also crosses the 100-DMA and a one-month-long resistance line to please XAG/USD buyers hopeful.
That said, firmer RSI (14) and bullish MACD signals also strengthen the odds favoring the commodity’s further upside.
However, a daily closing beyond the 100-DMA hurdle surrounding $19.55 becomes a pre-requisite for the XAG/USD bulls to take control.
Also likely to challenge the silver buyers is the previous weekly top near $19.80, a break of which won’t hesitate to challenge the October month’s peak of $21.24. During the run-up, the $20.00 psychological magnet may act as an extra resistance to watch for the bulls.
On the contrary, a daily closing below the aforementioned resistance line, close to $19.40 by the press time, could reverse the short-term bullish bias.
Even so, the XAG/USD sellers will wait for a clear downside break of the 50-DMA, close to $19.10, to take entries. Following that, an upward-sloping support line from early September, around $18.45 at the latest, appears the last defense of the silver bulls.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|2.19%
|Today daily open
|19.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.38
|Daily SMA50
|19.11
|Daily SMA100
|19.54
|Daily SMA200
|21.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.26
|Previous Daily Low
|18.9
|Previous Weekly High
|19.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.79
|Previous Monthly High
|21.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 0.9900 as US dollar loses further ground
EUR/USD is extending the rebound from weekly lows above 0.9900, helped by ECB Chief Lagarde's comments. The US dollar loses further ground amid a better risk profile and falling Treasury yields. Focus shifts to US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Fed decision.
GBP/USD jumps to test 1.1550 as risk flows dominate
GBP/USD is recovery ground further above 1.1500, as risk flows dominate in Tuesday's early European trading. The US dollar extends the retreat amid a better market mood, tracing the yields lower. US data awaited ahead of the Fed.
Gold bounces amid pre-Federal Reserve positioning, $1,615 still eyed
Gold bears take a breather before resuming the downtrend towards $1,615.The US Dollar drops with Treasury yields ahead of a two-day Fed meeting. Risk-on market sentiment returns amid Chinese PMI beat and tech stocks rally.
Will Cardano price nosedive to $0.373 due to the FOMC meeting?
Cardano shows an interesting situation that presents opportunities regardless of the breakout direction. If investors plan to trade ADA, they need a comprehensive understanding of the triggers.
A case of positioning ahead of major event risk
What we’re seeing into Tuesday is a market that is more content on some consolidation than anything else. This would make sense as the new month gets underway.