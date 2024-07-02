- Silver advanced 0.20%, after Powell's hawkish comments.
- Technicals: Uptrend within descending channel, potential 'double bottom' pattern.
- Resistance levels: $29.50, $30.84 (June 21 high), $32.29 (May 29 peak), $32.51 (YTD high).
- Support points: $29.00, $28.57 (June 26 low), $27.59 (April 15 low).
Silver prices rose as Tuesday’s North American session finished, trading at $29.51 and registering gains of more than 0.20% at the time of writing. The grey metal advanced as Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivered hawkish remarks in an ECB event in Portugal, where he acknowledged that the Fed’s dual mandate risks are more balanced.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Silver’s uptrend remains intact but is capped to the upside and downside by a descending channel. Although it has formed a ‘double bottom’ chart pattern, buyers lack the momentum to clear the top of the channel, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) almost flat at the neutral midline.
To confirm the ‘double bottom’ chart pattern, XAG/USD needs to crack the next resistance level, which is $29.50. Once surpassed the next stop would be the neckline' at $30.84, the June 21 high, followed by the May 29 peak of $32.29. A breach of the latter will expose the year-to-date (YTD) high of $32.51.
Conversely, if XAG/USD falls below $29.00, the next support level would be the June 26 low of $28.57. Clearing this level could lead to a drop to the April 15 swing low of $27.59.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
Economic Indicator
Fed Interest Rate Decision
The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).Read more.
Last release: Wed Jun 12, 2024 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: 5.5%
Consensus: 5.5%
Previous: 5.5%
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds ground as RBA leaves the door open for a hike
Tuesday's session witnessed the Australian Dollar clearing losses against the US Dollar following the release of the hawkish RBA minutes and the US JOLTs figures from May. For the USD, the confidence of Jerome Powell on inflation coming back down sooner on the prospects of a cooling labor market weakened the Greenback.
EUR/USD needs to clear the 200-day SMA for further gains
EUR/USD managed to extend its multi-session apathetic advance amidst the flattish price action in the Greenback and the majority of the risk-linked assets, all prior to the publication of key releases in the US docket on Wednesday.
Gold falls amid falling US yields, soft US Dollar
Gold price slid during the North American session as market participants digested Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at a European Central Bank forum in Portugal. Powell turned slightly dovish, yet US Treasury yields remained firm. The XAU/USD trades around $2,324.
Ethereum ETFs set for $5 billion inflows despite ETH Foundation's continuous sales
Ethereum is down more than 1.4% on Tuesday following another ETH sale from the Ethereum Foundation. Meanwhile, crypto exchange Gemini's recent report reveals that ETH ETF could see about $5 billion in net inflows within six months of launch.
Benefit of the doubt: US consumer confidence and elections
Despite widespread expectation for the US economy to be in recession in 2024, that fate has been avoided thanks to a resilient consumer. Yet it is difficult to square this undaunted spending with consumer confidence and sentiment readings that are lackluster at best.