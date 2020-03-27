Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates rebound from 2020 lows, trades near $14.40 /oz

XAG/USD is reversing up from 2020 lows as the Federal Reserve launched its largest stimulus package in history this Monday.

The level to beat for buyers is the 15.00 resistance.

Silver daily chart

After the sharp selloff to 2009 lows, XAG/USD is bouncing up as the Fed announced unlimited Quantitative Easing (QE) to counter the negative effect of the coronavirus crisis.

Silver four-hour chart

XAG/USD is consolidating the recent gains near weekly highs as the market is trading just below the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. Bulls wooul need a breakout above the 15.00 resistance level which could introduce scope to the 15.50 and 16.60 levels in the medium term. Support is seen near 14.00 13.50 and 13.00 levels

Resistance: 15.00, 15.50, 16.60

Support: 14.00, 13.50, 13.00

