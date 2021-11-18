Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates around $25.00, bullish bias remains

- Silver lacked any firm direction and remained confined in a range around the $25.00 mark.
- The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
- Sustained weakness below the trend-channel support is needed to negate the positive bias.
Silver struggled to capitalize on the previous day's positive move and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses heading into the North American session. The white metal was last seen trading flat, around the key $25.00 psychological mark.
Looking at the broader technical picture, the recent strong recovery from the YTD low touched in September has been along an ascending channel. This, along with last week's breakthrough the 100-day SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence barrier favours bullish traders.
The positive bias is reinforced by the emergence of fresh buying on Wednesday and bullish oscillators on the daily chart, which are still away from being in the overbought territory. The set-up supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
That said, the metal's inability to find acceptance above the 50% Fibonacci level of the $28.75-$21.42 slide warrants caution. Nevertheless, the stage seems all set for a move towards testing the next relevant hurdle near the $25.55-60 region.
Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the XAG/USD towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $26.00 round-figure mark. This coincides with the top boundary of the mentioned ascending channel and should cap any further gains.
On the flip side, any pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the $24.50 resistance breakpoint. This is followed by the $24.10-$24.00 confluence (100-DMA and the 38.2% Fibo. level, ahead of the trend-channel support near the $23.85-80 region.
A convincing break below the latter will negate the constructive outlook, rather shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders and prompt aggressive technical selling. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the slide towards the $23.00 mark, or the 23.6% Fibo. level.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|25.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.37
|Daily SMA50
|23.5
|Daily SMA100
|24.13
|Daily SMA200
|25.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.21
|Previous Daily Low
|24.8
|Previous Weekly High
|25.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.03
|Previous Monthly High
|24.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after US data releases
EUR/USD clings to daily recovery gains a little below mid-1.1300s in the early American session on Thursday as the data releases from the US don't seem to be having a significant impact on the dollar's valuation. Philly Fed Manufacturing Index shot higher to 39 in November and weekly Jobless Claims remained virtually unchanged at 268K.
GBP/USD struggles to stay above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.3500 on Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. The mid-tier data releases from the US were largely ignored by market participants.
Gold continues to move sideways above $1,860
Gold dropped to a daily low of $1,855 but erased its losses in quick succession and turned flat on the day above $1,860. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield has recovered above 1.6%, capping XAU/USD's upside in the early American session.
Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
Three signs that price rises may have already peaked, and what it means for markets Premium
Oil prices are already 10% off the highs, and gas is also losing steam. The Baltic Dry Index has dropped to the lowest in five months. Chip shortages are also easing, with GM working at full engine in November.