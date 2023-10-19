Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD climbs, targeting 200-DMA as Powell’s comments lift precious metals

- Daily chart shows Silver as bearish-biased, remaining below the 200-DMA at $23.31.
- A breach of the 200-DMA at $23.31 could open the door for further upside, with potential targets at $23.72 and $24.00.
- If XAG/USD slides below $23.00, it could drop toward the 50-DMA at $22.90, followed by $22.37 and the 20-day EMA at $22.20.
Silver price (XAG/USD) climbed from around two-day lows of $ 22.60 and targeted the 200-day moving average (DMA) on Thursday after comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell impacted the odds for another rate hike in the futures market. Hence, XAG/USD advanced, and trades at around $22.95, gaining 0.50%.
The XAG/USD daily chart portrays the grey metal as bearish-biased, as it remains below the 200-DMA at $23.31, which capped the October 18 rally towards the $24.00 figure. In doing that, Silver registered a daily close below the 50-DMA at $22.90, keeping sellers in charge.
However, dovish remarks from Powell lifted XAG/USD above the $23.00 figure, opening the door for further upside, with the 200-DMA at sight at $23.31. A breach of the latter would open the door to challenge the top of the Bollinger Band at $23.72 before testing $24.00.
Conversely, if Silver Spot slides below $23.00, that would pave the way to test the 50-DMA at $22.90, followed by intermediate support at $22.37. Once cleared, the next stop would be the 20-day EMA at $22.20.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily chart
XAG/USD Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.96
|Today daily open
|22.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.23
|Daily SMA50
|22.91
|Daily SMA100
|23.31
|Daily SMA200
|23.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.32
|Previous Daily Low
|22.68
|Previous Weekly High
|22.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.57
|Previous Monthly High
|24.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
