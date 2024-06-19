- Silver trades and gains 0.60% after touching a daily low of $29.35.
- Momentum is neutral, with RSI around the 50-neutral line, suggesting buyers and sellers are balanced.
- Key resistance at $30.25 and $31.54, with support levels at $29.05 and $28.66.
Silver climbed during the North American session, gaining more than 0.60% amid thin trading liquidity conditions. Wall Street remained closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The XAG/USD trades at $29.71 after hitting a daily low of $29.35.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical analysis
The grey metal remains neutral to upward bias, despite diving from year-to-date (YTD) highs reached at $32.51, below the $30.00 figure. Silver seems to have bottomed after hitting a monthly low of $28.66; since then, XAG/USD edged higher, and it’s shy of challenging the $30.00 mark.
Momentum shows that neither buyers nor sellers are in charge, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the 50-neutral line.
The most likely scenario would be a bullish continuation if XAG/USD buyers reclaim $30.00, which could reignite Silver’s rally and pave the way for further upside. The next resistance level would be the June 12 high at $30.25, followed by the month-to-date (MTD) high of $31.54, the June 7 peak. A breach of the latter will expose the YTD high of $32.51.
On the other hand, if XAG/USD sellers drag spot prices below the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $29.05, it will expose $29.00. Once cleared, that could expose the MTD low of $28.66, ahead of plunging toward the 100-DMA at $26.60.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|29.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|29.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|30.29
|Daily SMA50
|29.03
|Daily SMA100
|26.54
|Daily SMA200
|24.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|29.68
|Previous Daily Low
|28.93
|Previous Weekly High
|30.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|28.66
|Previous Monthly High
|32.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|26.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|29.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|29.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|29.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|30.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|30.59
