Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls struggle near $23.00 within falling wedge

- Silver Price pares intraday losses, the first in four days, inside bullish chart formation.
- Clear break of 200-DMA, bullish MACD signals favor XAG/USD buyers.
- 100-DMA adds strength to wedge’s top line, making $23.40 the key hurdle toward the north.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) fades upside momentum around the weekly top surrounding $23.00 amid an early Asian session on Wednesday, following the four-day uptrend. In doing so, the XAG/USD bulls appear taking a breather within a two-month-old falling wedge bullish chart formation.
In addition to the falling wedge chart pattern, the Silver Price run-up beyond the 200-DMA and bullish MACD signals also keep the buyers hopeful.
As a result, the XAG/USD’s latest retreat appears elusive unless the quote offers a daily closing below the 200-DMA level of around $22.60.
Even so, the previous monthly low of near $22.10, the $22.00 round figure and the stated wedge’s bottom line, close to $21.85 at the latest, can challenge the Silver bears.
In a case where the XAG/USD remains weak past $21.85, it defies the bullish chart pattern and becomes vulnerable to revisit the $20.00 psychological magnet.
On the flip side, a convergence of the 100-DMA and the stated wedge’s top line, near $23.40, becomes a crucial resistance to watch during the Silver Price advances.
Following that, the previous support line stretched from early March, surrounding $24.20, can act as a buffer during the metal’s run-up towards the theoretical target of the falling wedge breakout, around $27.40.
It should be noted that the $25.00 threshold and the previous monthly high near $26.15 can also prod the Silver buyers between $24.20 and $27.40.
Silver Price: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.29
|Daily SMA50
|23.86
|Daily SMA100
|23.37
|Daily SMA200
|22.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.06
|Previous Daily Low
|22.88
|Previous Weekly High
|23.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.28
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.26
Markets will get back to fuller form as the US finally returns from the holiday break. There wasn’t much activity on Tuesday though some notable developments included softer German trade data, hawkish BOE Greene comments, and a hawkish hold from the RBA.