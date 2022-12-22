- Silver price picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s pullback from eight-month high.
- XAG/USD seesaws around 22-month-old resistance line as prices portray bullish moving average crossover.
- Sellers need validation from June’s top to retake control.
Silver price (XAG/USD) remains mildly bid around the eight-month high as it reverses the previous day’s pullback by rising to $24.00 during early Thursday.
In doing so, the bright metal justifies firmer MACD signals and the bullish moving average crossover, also known as the Golden cross. That said, the 50-DMA pierces the 200-DMA from below, which in turn suggests the short-term upside of the Silver price.
It’s worth noting, however, that a downward-sloping resistance line from February 2021, around $24.70, appears a tough nut to crack for the XAG/USD bulls during the quote’s further upside.
In a case where the commodity prices rally beyond $24.70, the Silver buyers can easily aim for the yearly high marked in March at around $27.00. That said, April’s peak of $26.22 may act as a buffer during the run-up toward $27.00.
On the contrary, pullback moves may aim for the $23.00 round figure before directing Silver bears toward the previous weekly low of $22.55.
Following that, June’s high near $22.51 could act as the last defense of the Silver buyers.
Should the metal price drop below $22.51, the monthly bottom surrounding $22.00 will be in focus.
Silver price: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33%
|Today daily open
|23.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.76
|Daily SMA50
|21.17
|Daily SMA100
|20.28
|Daily SMA200
|21.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.3
|Previous Daily Low
|23.83
|Previous Weekly High
|24.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.56
|Previous Monthly High
|22.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
