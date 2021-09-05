Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls attack 50-DMA on the way to $25.00

- Silver stays on the front foot after the strongest daily upside in four months.
- Firmer RSI, sustained break of three-month-old trend line favor buyers.
- July low adds to the downside filters, key SMA confluence offers a tough nut to crack to the bulls.
Silver (XAG/USD) stays on the front foot, up 0.30% intraday around $24.80 during early Monday.
The bright metal posted the heaviest daily gains since early May on Friday, crossing a downward sloping trend line from June 11.
Given the firmer RSI line, not overbought, backed by the key trend line breakout, silver prices are likely to remain progressive towards a convergence of the 100-DMA and 200-DMA, surrounding $25.90-95.
It should be noted, however, that the 50-DMA near $24.85 and the $25.00 threshold will act as near-term important hurdles.
Meanwhile, pullback moves need to conquer the resistance-turned-support, near $24.65, before directing XAG/USD sellers towards July lows near $24.50.
It’s worth noting that an ascending support line from August 09, near $23.80, holds the gate for the metal sellers afterward.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28%
|Today daily open
|24.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.71
|Daily SMA50
|24.87
|Daily SMA100
|25.97
|Daily SMA200
|25.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.87
|Previous Daily Low
|23.88
|Previous Weekly High
|24.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.76
|Previous Monthly High
|26
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.08
