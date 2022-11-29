- Silver price snaps three-day downtrend inside short-term triangle.
- Bearish MACD signals keep sellers hopeful unless crossing $21.55 hurdle.
- Convergence of five-week-old ascending trend line, 50% Fibonacci retracement level appears the key support.
Silver price (XAG/USD) renews its intraday high around $21.15 as buyers cheer the latest bounce off the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) during early Tuesday.
In doing so, the bright metal prints the first daily gains in four while staying inside a three-week-old symmetrical triangle formation, currently between $21.55 and $20.70.
That said, the bearish MACD signals keep the XAG/USD sellers hopeful but a downside break of the stated triangle’s support line near $20.70 becomes necessary to reject the latest recovery hopes.
Even so, a joins of the ascending trend line from October 20 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the metal’s September-November upside, near $19.90, could challenge the Silver bears afterward.
In a case where Silver prices remain weak past $19.90, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the monthly low surrounding $18.85 can’t be ruled out.
On the flip side, recovery moves need validation from the stated triangle’s upper line, close to $21.55.
Following that, the previous weekly high of around $21.70 and the monthly top of $22.25 will gain the Silver buyer’s attention before June’s peak of $22.51.
Overall, the Silver price may witness further upside but the room towards the north appears limited.
Silver price: Daily chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.14
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.96%
|Today daily open
|20.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21
|Daily SMA50
|19.98
|Daily SMA100
|19.62
|Daily SMA200
|21.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.62
|Previous Daily Low
|20.87
|Previous Weekly High
|21.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.58
|Previous Monthly High
|21.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recaptures 0.6700 amid renewed China optimism
AUD/USD is extending its recovery above 0.6700, as reports of China dumping its zero-Covid policy offset concerns over the country's covid lockdowns and protests thereof. The US Dollar is fading its renewed upside amid improving risk sentiment.
EUR/USD: Slippage below 20-EMA post-Double Top formation favors bearish reversal
The EUR/USD pair has dropped after facing barricades around the immediate hurdle of 1.0360 in the Asian session. Hawkish commentaries from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers joined China protests-inspired volatility and now have strengthened the risk aversion theme.
Gold stays defensive below $1,750 amid China, Fed concerns
Gold price flirts with the $1,740 support amid a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday, following a downbeat start to the key week. The metal’s latest inaction could be linked to the failures to cross the short-term crucial support line, as well as the mixed signals received from the markets.
Ethereum price action gets boring as wETH insolvency concerns spike
Ethereum price shows a lack of volatility as it hovers above a crucial support level. A move to the upside is unlikely until it overcomes another significant hurdle. Therefore, ETH continues to consolidate, awaiting a signal from BTC.
The prediction of recession is gaining momentum
Today brings the Dallas Fed survey and a slew of speeches by Fed officials, but the big story will be the November nonfarm payrolls on Friday, currently forecast at a lesser 200,000 from 261,000 in October (but the unemployment rate the same 3.7%).