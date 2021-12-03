Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears take a breather around 78.6% Fibo.

- Silver fades bounce off two-month low, stays below fortnight-old resistance line.
- Oversold RSI probes sellers but bulls need to cross 200-SMA for conviction.
Silver (XAG/USD) remains pressured, paring the previous day’s corrective pullback from a multiday low during Friday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the bright metal seesaws around 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of an upside from late September to mid-November. Adding to the bearish bias is the descending trend line from November 22.
However, oversold RSI conditions challenge the XAG/USD sellers, which in turn question the bears and raises hopes of a bounce towards the short-term resistance line, near $22.65 at the latest.
Should silver buyers conquer the $22.65 hurdle, the $23.00 threshold and 50% Fibo. near $23.40 can test the upside before driving the prices towards the 200-SMA level of $24.06.
On the flip side, a clear downside break of the stated 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $22.20 may respect the $22.00 round figure as an intermediate halt during the fall to the yearly bottom of $21.42.
Overall, silver prices are likely to remain bearish until crossing the 200-SMA hurdle but corrective pullbacks can’t be ruled out.
Silver: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|22.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.04
|Daily SMA50
|23.56
|Daily SMA100
|23.83
|Daily SMA200
|25.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.51
|Previous Daily Low
|22.22
|Previous Weekly High
|24.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.92
|Previous Monthly High
|25.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.81
