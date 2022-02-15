Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears flirt with 200-hour SMA, just above $23.00 mark

- Silver witnessed a dramatic turnaround from over a three-week high touched earlier this Tuesday.
- Slightly oversold RSI on the 1-hour chart might hold back bearish traders from placing fresh bets.
- Sustained strength back above the $23.55 region is needed for the resumption of the bullish trend.
Silver extended its sharp intraday pullback from the $24.00 mark, or over a three-week high touched earlier this Tuesday and continued losing ground through the early North American session. The white metal has now reversed its gains recorded over the past two trading sessions and was last seen trading just above the $23.00 round figure.
The aforementioned handle coincides with the 200-hour SMA, which is closely followed by the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the $22.00-$23.99 strong move up. Technical indicators on the 4-hour chart have just started drifting into the negative territory and also retreated sharply on the daily chart, favouring bearish traders.
That said, RSI (14) on the 1-hour chart is already flashing slightly oversold conditions and warrants some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some intraday consolidation or a convincing break below the $23.00 mark before positioning for an extension of the intraday depreciating move.
The next relevant support is pegged near the $22.75 region, which coincides with the 61.8% Fibo. level. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for a slide towards the mid-$22.00 mark. The XAG/USD could eventually drop to challenge the double-bottom support, around the $21.40 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful move back above the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $23.25 region, might now be seen as a selling opportunity and cap the XAG/USD near the $23.55 hurdle. The latter marks the 23.6% Fibo. level, which if cleared decisively will suggest that the corrective slide has run its course and set the stage for a fresh leg up.
Silver 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.19
|Today Daily Change
|-0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.81
|Today daily open
|23.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.28
|Daily SMA50
|22.9
|Daily SMA100
|23.23
|Daily SMA200
|24.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.94
|Previous Daily Low
|23.52
|Previous Weekly High
|23.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.49
|Previous Monthly High
|24.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
