Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD back below $24.50 after Thursday’s failure to break above 200DMA

With the Fed meeting, next week expected to greenlight an aggressive pace of monetary tightening in 2022, the scope for US bond yields and the US dollar to turn higher again is high. This could weigh heavily on precious metals. One factor this week that has been supporting prices has arguably been heightened geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe with Russia seemingly on the verge of invading Ukraine. Any signs that a military incursion is underway/imminent may further boost safe-haven assets such as silver next week, which might be enough to shield it from hawkish Fed-related bearish vibes.

But XAG/USD, which still trades higher by more than 6.0% on the week, appears to be suffering from pre-weekend profit-taking after the pair on Thursday failed to break back above its 200-day moving average at $24.63. This failure could ultimately prove very costly. The last two times spot silver prices tested the 200DMA (in August and then again in November), prices failed to break above it and then ultimately fell by as much as 15% in the subsequent weeks.

Despite a sharp drop in US bond yields on Friday amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets as global equities tumble, spot silver (XAG/USD) prices have been able to advance back to challenge weekly highs in the $24.70 area. Indeed, spot prices have actually reversed lower from Thursday’s highs and current trade about 0.3% lower on the day in the $24.30s. Typically, the combination of lower US bond yields (which reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding silver) and risk-off flows would benefit safe-haven precious metals.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.