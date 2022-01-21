Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD back below $24.50 after Thursday’s failure to break above 200DMA

- Silver has fallen back under $24.50 on Friday despite a sharp decline in US government bond yields amid safe-haven demand.
- XAG/USD appears to be suffering from pre-weekend profit-taking after failing to break above its 200DMA on Thursday.
Despite a sharp drop in US bond yields on Friday amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets as global equities tumble, spot silver (XAG/USD) prices have been able to advance back to challenge weekly highs in the $24.70 area. Indeed, spot prices have actually reversed lower from Thursday’s highs and current trade about 0.3% lower on the day in the $24.30s. Typically, the combination of lower US bond yields (which reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding silver) and risk-off flows would benefit safe-haven precious metals.
But XAG/USD, which still trades higher by more than 6.0% on the week, appears to be suffering from pre-weekend profit-taking after the pair on Thursday failed to break back above its 200-day moving average at $24.63. This failure could ultimately prove very costly. The last two times spot silver prices tested the 200DMA (in August and then again in November), prices failed to break above it and then ultimately fell by as much as 15% in the subsequent weeks.
With the Fed meeting, next week expected to greenlight an aggressive pace of monetary tightening in 2022, the scope for US bond yields and the US dollar to turn higher again is high. This could weigh heavily on precious metals. One factor this week that has been supporting prices has arguably been heightened geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe with Russia seemingly on the verge of invading Ukraine. Any signs that a military incursion is underway/imminent may further boost safe-haven assets such as silver next week, which might be enough to shield it from hawkish Fed-related bearish vibes.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|24.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.05
|Daily SMA50
|23.09
|Daily SMA100
|23.27
|Daily SMA200
|24.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.7
|Previous Daily Low
|24.08
|Previous Weekly High
|23.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.2
|Previous Monthly High
|23.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1350 on modest dollar weakness
EUR/USD regained its traction after declining toward 1.1320 during the European session and rose to 1.1350 area. The dollar's is facing modest selling pressure amid falling US Treasury bond yields and allowing the pair to continue to edge higher ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 10-day low set near 1.3550
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3550 on Friday and touched its weakest level in 10 days. Although the US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory in the early American session, the risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to stage a convincing recovery.
Gold reclaims $1,840 amid falling US T-bond yields
Gold reversed its direction after testing $1,830 earlier in the day and turned positive on the day above $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 3% at 1.75%, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.
Will the Netflix stock price rebound?
Netflix stock edged down after better than expected Q4 results. Will the Netflix stock price rebound? Expectations of rising subscription and higher prices are bullish for Netflix stock price.