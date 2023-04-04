Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD approaches $24.00 trend line resistance

- Silver price pares the second consecutive daily losses around the highest levels in two months.
- Descending resistance line from Friday, bearish MACD signals lure sellers.
- Two-week-long ascending trend line, key EMAs put a floor under the XAG/USD price.
Silver price (XAG/USD) consolidates intraday losses, the second one in a row, around $23.90 as recovery moves approach the short-term key resistance lines during the early European session on Tuesday.
In doing so, the XAG/USD defends the previous day’s rebound from the 100-Exponential Moving Average (EMA), as well as a one-week-long ascending trend line.
However, a downward-sloping resistance line and bearish MACD signals are acting as immediate challenges for the Silver buyers to tackle if they wish to retake control.
Even if the quote rises past the $24.00 adjacent trend line resistance, the monthly high of $24.20 and February’s peak near $24.70 can test the XAG/USD bulls before directing them to April 2022 high near $26.25.
On the contrary, pullback moves may initially aim for the ascending support line from the last Wednesday, around $23.80 at the latest, a break that could highlight the 100-EMA level of $23.70.
Following that, ascending trend line from March 21 and the 200-EMA, respectively near $23.55 and $23.40 in that order, could challenge the Silver bears before giving them control.
Overall, Silver buyers appear to run out of steam but the bears have a long and bumpy road to travel before retaking the driver’s seat.
Silver price: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|23.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.31
|Daily SMA50
|22.22
|Daily SMA100
|22.61
|Daily SMA200
|21.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.19
|Previous Daily Low
|23.57
|Previous Weekly High
|24.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.83
|Previous Monthly High
|24.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
