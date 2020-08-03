Silver Price Analysis: Watch these key consolidation levels for a break

- Silver trades 0.73% lower as the dollar reverses from its lows.
- There is a triangle chart formation on the hourly chart.
Silver 1-hour chart
Silver is in full consolidation mode at the moment after the recent price rise. Silver has risen for eight straight weeks but this week the precious metal has started on the back foot. Also in 2020 alone, the price has moved from a low of 11.63 to a high of 26.19. Silver seems to respect technical levels very well. The point where the price stopped moving higher was the consolidation low from September 2011 to July 2012.
Looking closer at the hourly chart, the key feature is the black triangle pattern. A break of this pattern could help us determine the future direction of the metal. On the topside, the next resistance is at USD 25 per ounce. Beyond that, a break of the high of USD 26.20 per ounce could mean that the bull trend is back on. Looking lower down now, there are a couple of key areas to watch. First up is the green support line at USD 23.18 per ounce but below that is the main area at USD 22.33 per ounce.
The indicators are pretty mixed at the moment. The MACD histogram is red but the signal lines are above the mid-level. This normally indicates that the pair is still in an uptrend. The Relative Strength Index is just at the 50.00 line as the market is moving sideways. Overall the metal is still in a firm uptrend but at the moment there is a strong consolidation pattern. If the resistance levels break it could be a good area to catch the trend again.
Additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|24.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.98
|Daily SMA50
|19
|Daily SMA100
|16.99
|Daily SMA200
|17.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.49
|Previous Daily Low
|23.28
|Previous Weekly High
|26.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.32
|Previous Monthly High
|26.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Pullback stalls amid concerns over US jobs market
EUR/USD’s pullback from Friday’s 26-month high of 1.1909 looks to have stalled with key data reviving concerns about the health of the US job market. The European equities are likely to track their Asian counterparts higher. That would further weaken the demand for the USD, benefiting the spot.
AUD/USD hits fresh highs near 0.7140 on RBA's status-quo
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids and hits fresh session highs near 0.7140 on RBA's no-rate change decision. A better risk sentiment, dollar weakness and upbeat Australian Retail Sales data also underpin the aussie.
GBP/USD: Cautious optimism probes bears below 1.3100
GBP/USD bears catch a breather after a two-day losing streak, pullback from 1.3000 be the key. UK Government unveils further economic help amid the virus crisis. EU ready to ease Brexit stand. Risk catalysts remain on the driver’s seat amid a light calendar.
Gold consolidates the rebound below $1980
With the US dollar selling back on the cards, Gold’s quest for the $2000 level extends into August, as it consolidates the rebound to near $1980 region. The bulls continue to struggle at higher levels, with a convincing break to the upside awaited.
WTI: Weekly falling channel keeps bears hopeful below $41.00
WTI eases from $41.37 in its latest pullback inside a bearish chart pattern. The oil benchmark recently took a U-turn from the resistance line of a descending trend channel stretched since July 23.