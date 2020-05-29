Silver Price Analysis: Struggles to gather upside traction despite diamond breakout

- Silver struggles to break above $17.50 despite the bullish 4-hour chart.
- A deeper decline could be seen if the diamond breakout seen on the 4-hour chart fails.
Silver is currently trading near $17.41 per ounce, representing a 0.21% gain on the day, having faced rejection near $17.50 on Thursday.
The metal witnessed a diamond pattern breakout on the 4-hour chart on Thursday. The pattern indicates that the rally from lows near $15.50 has resumed. So far, however, that has failed to invite a stronger chart driven buying.
The 4-hour chart MACD histogram has also crossed above zero, confirming a bullish reversal and validating the diamond breakout. Meanwhile, the relative strength index has violated a descending trendline. Even so, the shiny metal is hovering below $17.50.
If prices fall back inside the diamond pattern, some buyers could exit the market, leading to a deeper price decline. Chart analysts consider failed bullish continuation patterns as powerful bearish reversal signals.
On the downside, the lower end of the diamond pattern, currently at $16.91 is key support, which, if breached, would shift the focus to 15.84. Meanwhile, a convincing move above $17.50 would validate the bullish setup on the 4-hour chart and will likely yield a move to $18.00.
4-hour chart
Trend: Cautiously bullish
Technical levels
-
- R3 17.87
- R2 17.7
- R1 17.52
- PP 17.35
-
- S1 17.18
- S2 17.01
- S3 16.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
