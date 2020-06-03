Silver Price Analysis: Slips below $18.00, bears look for rising wedge confirmation

- Silver extends pullback moves from $18.39 to visit three-day low.
- 200-bar SMA could please the bears following confirmation of the bearish chart pattern.
- A descending trend line from September 2019 becomes the key resistance.
Silver prices drop to $17.84, down 1.30% on a day, during the pre-European session on Wednesday. Even so, the white metal is yet to confirm a bearish technical formation, rising wedge, on the four-hour chart to confirm further selling.
As a result, sellers will look for fresh entries below $17.56 while aiming a 200-bar SMA level of $16.10. Though, May 22 bottom surrounding $16.73 could offer intermediate stop during the fall.
In a case where the bears dominate past-$16.10, April month high near $15.85 will be in the spotlight.
Alternatively, $18.55/56 becomes the key upside barrier as it represents a downward sloping trend line from September 2019 as well as the short-term bearish formation’s upper line.
If at all the bulls manage to cross $18.56, odds of witnessing an up-move to February month high near $19.00 can’t be ruled out.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.33%
|Today daily open
|18.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.7
|Daily SMA50
|15.63
|Daily SMA100
|16.31
|Daily SMA200
|16.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.37
|Previous Daily Low
|17.78
|Previous Weekly High
|17.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.85
|Previous Monthly High
|17.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|14.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.96
Gold stays mildly offered after stepping back from $1,745. Considering the bullion’s moderate pullback since the week’s start, a potential rounding top bearish formation appears on the 4-hour chart. An ascending trend line from April 21 is on the bears’ radars.