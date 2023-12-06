Silver Price Analysis: Skate the XAG/USD bid on US Nonfarm Payrolls – TDS

While we expect macro headwinds to weigh on precious metals short positions in the medium term, we skate our bid to extend our target towards $22.50/oz and slide our stop towards $25.35/oz (50% retracement) to protect profits on this tactical position. Given that gold prices had led the move higher in precious metals, our trading target at $1950/oz remains in play."

We expect an upside surprise in this week's non-farm payrolls data that could roil rates market pricing for the Fed to begin its cutting cycle as soon as March, extending the slide lower in precious metals with discretionary traders now net long.

In fact, our advanced positioning analytics now already suggest that algorithmic trend followers have liquidated the bulk of their net long position, contributing to the downside in prices over the last sessions.

