Silver Price Analysis: Bulls extend another bounce off 200-HMA to attack $28.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver extends Wednesday’s recovery moves to break immediate trading range.
  • Weekly high lures the bulls amid upbeat MACD singnals.
  • Short-term horizontal support adds a filter to the downside.

Silver wavers around $27.90 after breaking the short-term range resistance during the initial Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the metal extends the previous day’s upbeat performance amid bullish MACD, backed by another U-turn from 200-HMA.

With this, the bullion is up for challenging the weekly top, also the highest in three weeks, around $28.35.

However, any further upside needs to cross the $29.00 round-figure before targeting the monthly peak surrounding $30.05.

Meanwhile, pullback moves may eye re-test of 200-HMA, currently around $27.45, before teasing the silver sellers.

Even so, a horizontal area comprising lows marked on Monday and Tuesday, around $27.30-25, tests the silver bear’s entry targeting Friday’s bottom near $26.20.

Silver hourly chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 27.95
Today Daily Change 0.28
Today Daily Change % 1.01%
Today daily open 27.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 27.11
Daily SMA50 26.37
Daily SMA100 25.26
Daily SMA200 23.79
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 28.33
Previous Daily Low 27.25
Previous Weekly High 27.96
Previous Weekly Low 26.2
Previous Monthly High 27.92
Previous Monthly Low 24.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 27.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 26.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 28.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 28.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 29.34

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

