Silver, Palladium to move in opposite directions – CE

The prices of precious metals fell again last week. Once again silver was the worst performer, with the price down by 1.5% to around $24.50 per ounce, while the price of palladium also fell by about 1.5%. Nonetheless, strategists at Capital Economics expect silver to continue its downfall whereas palladium is set to resume its uptrend.
The main event is the release of the Federal Reserve Minutes on Wednesday
“The release of the Fed Minutes on Wednesday should provide some indication about how committed the FOMC is to keeping interest rates at current lows. If the minutes bring forward market expectations of interest rates hikes then the US dollar could strengthen, putting downward pressure on commodity prices.”
“We expect the silver price to continue to fall further by the end of the year as investment demand declines and industrial demand eases.”
“We think the recent palladium rally will resume before long as the deficit in the market widens, taking the price to $2,700 per ounce by year-end.”
“We think that the real Treasury curve will continue to steepen, which is likely to put more downward pressure on the price of gold.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.18 amid cooler market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the safe-haven dollar benefits from concerns about a Chinese credit curb and uncertainty related to US stimulus. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence, US JOLTS and covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.39 amid UK easing optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging higher after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
Gold eyes a break above critical $1736 barrier to unleash further upside
Gold (XAU/USD) is bracing for another leg to the upside, as the bulls look to extend the recovery from three-week troughs of $1677. US dollar weakness to aid the recovery momentum in XAU/USD.
Dogecoin eyes 13% drop towards $0.040
Dogecoin price is trading inside an ascending parallel channel. The MRI’s State Trend Resistance coinciding with the setup’s middle line at $0.060 will deter any upside move.
Will SP500 pullback?
Stock indexes are in record territory as we start the second-quarter and the first full week of April. Bulls remain optimistic as more Americans are vaccinated and more of the economy opens back up. The U.S. hit a new vaccine record over the weekend.