Silver New York Price Forecast: XAG/USD recovery remains intact, trades near $15.50/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD is still trading near one-month highs. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 16.20 resistance.
 

Silver daily chart

 
Following the sharp selloff to 2009 lows, XAG/USD is rebounding up as the Fed launched a limitless Quantitative Easing (QE). However, silver is still trading below its main SMAs on the daily chart. 
  

Silver four-hour chart 

 
XAG/USD is holding above 15.50 level while trading above the mains SMAs on the four-hour chart as the bullish recovery remains intact. The next levels to watch on the way up can be the 16.20 and 16.60 levels. Support should emerge near the 15.00, 14.50 and 14.00 levels on any pullback.
 
 
Resistance: 15.50, 16.20, 16.60
Support: 15.00, 14.50, 14.00
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 15.52
Today Daily Change -0.24
Today Daily Change % -1.52
Today daily open 15.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14.14
Daily SMA50 16.04
Daily SMA100 16.79
Daily SMA200 17.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.85
Previous Daily Low 15.34
Previous Weekly High 15.56
Previous Weekly Low 14.25
Previous Monthly High 17.58
Previous Monthly Low 11.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 15.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 15.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 14.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 16.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 16.46

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

