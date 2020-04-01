Silver New York Price Forecast: XAG/USD confined in extremely tight ranges near $14.00/oz

XAG/USD bounced from 2020 lows as the Federal Reserve announces its largest stimulus package in history, last week.

XAG/USD is consolidating the advance in a very tight trading range.

The level to beat for bulls is the 15.00 resistance.

Silver daily chart

After the sharp selloff to 2009 lows, XAG/USD bounced as the Fed announced no limit to its Quantitative Easing (QE) to counter the coronavirus crisis.

Silver four-hour chart

XAG/USD is consolidating the bull-run of the last trading sessions while trading close to the 14.00 support level and the 50/100 SMA on the four-hour chart as bulls need an extension up above the 15.00 figure en route to the 15.50 and 16.60 level while support can be found near the 14.00, 13.50 and 13.00 level.

Resistance: 15.00, 15.50, 16.60

Support: 14.00, 13.50, 13.00

Additional key levels