- Precious metals giving background as risk appetite returns.
- Eyes on the European Central Bank, equities and yields.
Silver prices have been extending the pullback and were trading down -0.88% to a low of 17.93 from a high of 18.30 on the day. Silver for December delivery still managed to add 1.6 cents, or 0.09%, to $18.135 an ounce, following a 1.2% slump for the week for gold’s sister metal.
However, the outlook is less optimistic as markets adjust positions in light of the likelihood of a trade deal between the US and China and along with Chinese stimulus measures seeking to improve the economic growth of the second-largest economy in the world. The benchmark U.S. stock indexes have been able to move higher on the improve risk appetite which in turn is stripping away the speculative longs in precious metals and given silver's impressive rally of more than 11% last month — outperforming gold’s monthly rally last month, up 6.4%, the downside exposes a deeper retracement that gold's in percentage terms.
Global yields and the ECB in the spotlight
Eyes will be on the bond markets and yields which brings the European Central Bank into focus this week. Expectations are high that the ECB’s Governing Council will announce a very significant easing package at this upcoming monetary policy meeting, as signalled in July - However, the bar has been set so high that it is not unrealistic to think that the ECB could disappoint the market.
Silver levels
Bears are taking on the 21-day moving average which guards a run to the 17.50s a being the 50% Fibo of 2016 highs to recent swing lows. On the flipside,18.50 and 19.50 will be the milestones from here ahead of the round 22 figure, then come the 27s and, finally, a 50% mean reversion of the 2011 highs YTD in the 31.70s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends advance beyond 1.1050
The American dollar is under pressure at the beginning of the week, helping EUR/USD to extend gains beyond 1.1050. Comments from US Mnuchin and German Ministry mulling for the creation of a “shadow budget” lending support.
GBP/USD holds on to gains ahead of Parliament
Better-than-anticipated UK data and hopes that MPs will turn into law their latest Brexit bill, underpin Sterling in a quiet Monday. Parliament set to vote by the end of the day. GBP/USD trading near fresh six-week highs.
USD/JPY advances above 107 supported by rising US T-bond yields
After spending the large part of the day moving sideways near the 107 handle, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose to a daily high of 107.18.
Gold hits fresh two-week lows under $1,500/oz
After a pause, Gold resumed the decline, falling again below $1,500/oz. Price bottomed at $1,497 the fresh two-week low. It bounced back to the upside and as of writing is hovering around $1,500 down for the day but off lows.
A busy week ahead as investors await central banks moves
Risk assets received a boost last week while safe havens gave up some gains after the United States and China agreed to return to the negotiating table in early October.