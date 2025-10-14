Silver (XAG/USD) declines by 1% on Tuesday, trading around $51.75 per ounce at the time of writing, after reaching a new record high at $53.77 earlier in the day. The grey metal is pausing after a spectacular rally driven by safe-haven demand, expectations of further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts, and ongoing concerns about global supply chains.

The latest correction reflects some profit-taking after an exceptional start to the year, with Silver still up more than 80% since January. Commerzbank notes that strains in the physical market, such as surging lease rates and falling COMEX inventories, point to a persistent imbalance between supply and demand.

"Reports indicate that physical metal demand from India has recently picked up significantly, fueling fears of supply bottlenecks, particularly in the London market", noted the bank.

Market sentiment remains cautious amid renewed trade friction between Washington and Beijing. China announced new port fees on US-linked ships on Tuesday, mirroring similar measures previously imposed by Washington. Beijing also sanctioned five US subsidiaries of South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean, intensifying fears of broader disruptions in global shipping and trade flows.

This escalation comes on top of a fragile political backdrop in Europe and Japan, reinforcing demand for precious metals such as Silver and Gold, both seen as traditional safe-haven assets.

In the United States, attention turns to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to speak at the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) Annual Meeting. His comments on the economic outlook and future policy direction could set the tone for markets ahead of the blackout period leading to the October Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Despite the current consolidation, sentiment toward Silver remains broadly positive, supported by a weaker US Dollar (USD), expectations of additional Fed rate cuts, and resilient physical demand.