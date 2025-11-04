TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Silver declines as US Dollar recovery, Fed stance weigh on prices

  • Silver loses 1.10% to $47.70, pressured by the recovery in the US Dollar and the Federal Reserve’s restrictive stance.
  • Risk aversion and geopolitical tensions continue to offer partial support to safe-haven demand.
  • The risk of a prolonged US government shutdown and divisions within the Fed fuel volatility in precious metals.
Silver declines as US Dollar recovery, Fed stance weigh on prices
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

Silver (XAG/USD) declines on Tuesday to around $47.70 per ounce, down 1.10% on the day, after attempting to extend its recent rally beyond the $49.50 level. Selling pressure is increasing as the US Dollar (USD) edges higher, supported by expectations of a more restrictive monetary policy from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The grey metal is struggling under the firmer tone recently adopted by several Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, who stated that another rate cut in December “is not a given.” Markets are now pricing roughly a 65% chance of an interest rate reduction at the December meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool. This cautious stance strengthens the US Dollar and caps gains for non-yielding assets such as Silver.

At the same time, the US economy remains hampered by the ongoing budget stalemate in Washington, as the partial government shutdown enters its sixth week. If it continues, it would become the longest in US history, potentially delaying the release of key indicators such as the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report and adding to macroeconomic uncertainty.

Investors are also closely watching persistent geopolitical and trade tensions, which keep demand for safe-haven assets alive. This defensive component helps limit Silver’s correction, after recent gains fueled by expectations that the Fed could resume monetary easing if economic risks intensify.

Silver Technical Analysis: Faces resistance near $49.40 amid potential double-top setup

Silver price chart

Silver 4-hour chart. Source: FXStreet

Silver prices are retreating from the $49.40 resistance region, near the previous peak of October 23 at $49.46, forming a potential double-top pattern on the 4-hour chart. The rejection from this resistance zone could trigger a deeper bearish correction and expose the October 28 low at $45.56. A break below this level, which represents the neckline of the double-top formation, would open the door to a more pronounced decline, with a projected target around $41.80.

On the upside, a break above the $49.40 resistance would bring the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, currently at $49.80, into focus. Further gains could see Silver testing the recent all-time high at $54.86.

The mildly downward-sloping 100-period SMA, combined with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropping below the 50 level, underscores mounting bearish momentum in the short term.

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.1500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from upbeat ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data for October, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD erases daily recovery gains but manages to hold above 1.3000 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Better-than-expected employment and PMI data from the US help the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and caps the pair's upside.

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold rebounds following Tuesday's sharp decline and gains more than 1% on the day near $3,970. The risk-averse market atmosphere allows XAU/USD to edge higher but the renewed USD strength after upbeat US data seems to be limiting the pair's bullish potential.

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

The major central banks have embarked on balance sheet reduction programmes. The main risk associated with these programmes is their potential to dry up money markets by depriving commercial banks of the central bank reserves they need to satisfy the liquidity requirements.

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar (XLM) breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the downside after two straight days of losses as a Death Cross pattern emerges on the daily chart. The XRP-rival risks further losses as the retail demand softens and analyst Peter Brandt alerts a pattern breakout. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers