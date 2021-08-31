Silver bulls testing dynamic trend-line resistances

- Silver bulls eye two dynamic trend line resistances.
- US dollar is struggling as the focus brings in the ECB.
Silver was trading lower on Thursday vs the greenback in volatile month-end trade. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is down some 0.42% near $23.93 and has travelled between a low of $23.80 and $24.21 so far.
The US dollar has made a round trip on both European inflation data coming in hot and end-of-month flows that seemed to have supported the greenback in the US session.
The DXY index dropped to a low of 92.403 in London trade, its lowest level since Aug. 6 but is still up nearly 0.5% for the month.
Ever since the Jackson Hole, there has been a renewed focus on the European Central Bank and the convergence between it and the Fed.
On Friday, at the Jackson Hole, ECB’s Philip Lane was basically promising to calibrate the QE program to financial conditions BOTH in an upwards and in a downwards direction.
This message has been perceived as hawkish and means that the recent new all-time lows seen in EUR real rates could be used as an argument to tone down PEPP-purchases, potentially as soon as September.
This meant that inflationary pressures in the Euro Area were the focus this week.
On Tuesday, the flash CPI estimate for August coming out hotter than expected, (3% vs 2.5% exp and 2.2% prior), sinking the DXY and gave some very temporary relief to commodities.
However, silver continued to bleed out from dynamic hourly resistance nevertheless, ending the day in the same disorderly fashion we have seen all month in the precious metals markets.
Focus now shifts back to the US calendar this week and the US jobs marketing particularly.
TD Securities have expectations for a disappointing jobs number this week which ''helps make the case for a December timeline.''
''Notwithstanding, QE portfolio effects may continue to weigh on the complex throughout the duration of tapering, as slowing money supply growth dents the demand for all collectables, including retail appetite for bullion and coins,' the analysts said.
''This should particularly dent demand for silver, particularly as industrial growth is set to slow further, and helps to explain silver's underperformance in the recent month,'' the analysts at TDS argued.
Silver technical analysis
Considering the potential convergence between the Fed and the ECB, a disappointment in the jobs data this week opens risks of a breakout to the downside in the greenback.
This would be expected to equate to a scenario well above daily trendline resistance for silver:
In this regard, technically, the focus would be on 25.60 and then 27.00 ahead of the May-June resistance in the 28 handle.
First, the bulls need to break the dynamic resistances as illustrated above.
On the downside, 23.00 guards Aug lows of 22.10.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off three-week highs amid mixed data, end-of-month flows
EUR/USD has retreated off the 1.1845 peak, the highest since early August. The US CB Consumer Confidence disappointed with 113.8 points, dampening the mood. Earlier, stronger-than-expected eurozone inflation boosted the ruro. End-of-month flows cause jitters in markets.
GBP/USD knocked down on end-of-month flows
GBP/USD has tumbled from 1.38 as end-of-month flows boosted the dollar. Worries about Brexit-related supermarket shortages and elevated UK covid cases are also in play.
XAU/USD eyes $1,830 as critical support holds
After closing the first day of the week in the negative territory, the XAU/USD pair extended its slide and touched a daily low of $1,801.88 on Tuesday. Nevertheless, the risk-averse market environment in the second half of the day helped gold find demand and the pair was last seen trading near $1,815.
Experts believe Bitcoin will form a “double bubble” before prices retrace
2013 Bitcoin bull run that witnessed 75% drop before 1,750% gain is similar to current price action. As Bitcoin changes hands, a repeat of 2013's "double bubble" is more likely.
Conference Board August Consumer Confidence: The Michigan survey plunge was no fluke
Consumer Confidence in the US slipped sharply in August as inflation concerns and the spread of Delta variant cases sapped an outlook that in June had been the highest since before the pandemic began last March.