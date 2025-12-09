Silver breaks above $60 for the first time; technicals point to further upside

Silver (XAG/USD) extends its historic run on Tuesday, surging past the $60 mark for the first time as bullish momentum accelerates ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision. The metal is up more than 100% year-to-date, supported by a dovish shift in Fed rate expectations, tightening physical supply conditions, and strong demand from both industrial users and investors.

At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading around $60.43, pushing into uncharted territory. The latest advance comes as traders continue to price in a 25 basis point (bps) Fed rate cut on Wednesday, although some caution lingers that the Fed may signal a slower path of easing into 2026.

At the same time, persistent geopolitical tensions are adding further support to the rally, keeping safe-haven flows steady. Silver’s dual role as both an industrial and defensive asset has helped it outperform Gold this year, with the yellow metal up nearly 60% year-to-date.

From a technical standpoint, the daily chart shows XAG/USD trading comfortably above its short and long-term moving averages, with the 21-day, 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) all sloping firmly higher, underscoring a well-established bullish trend.

The latest breakout above the recent consolidation phase signals that buyers remain firmly in control and sets the stage for a potential extension of the rally toward $61 and beyond.

On the downside, any pullback is likely to attract dip-buying interest, with $59 acting as immediate support, followed by $57. A stronger support zone rests around $54-55, where the 50-day SMA comes into play in the event of a deeper correction.

Momentum signals also back the bullish outlook. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding above 70, showing strong buying pressure with no clear signs of fatigue yet. At the same time, the Average Directional Index (ADX) is turning higher, confirming that the uptrend is strengthening rather than slowing.