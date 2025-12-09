TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver breaks above $60 for the first time; technicals point to further upside

  • Silver notches fresh all-time highs above $60, extending its historic year-to-date rally of more than 100%.
  • The Fed's interest rate decision is in focus, with markets pricing a 25 basis point cut on Wednesday.
  • Technical setup remains firmly bullish, with XAG/USD trading well above key moving averages and momentum strengthening.
Silver breaks above $60 for the first time; technicals point to further upside
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

Silver (XAG/USD) extends its historic run on Tuesday, surging past the $60 mark for the first time as bullish momentum accelerates ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision. The metal is up more than 100% year-to-date, supported by a dovish shift in Fed rate expectations, tightening physical supply conditions, and strong demand from both industrial users and investors.

At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading around $60.43, pushing into uncharted territory. The latest advance comes as traders continue to price in a 25 basis point (bps) Fed rate cut on Wednesday, although some caution lingers that the Fed may signal a slower path of easing into 2026.

At the same time, persistent geopolitical tensions are adding further support to the rally, keeping safe-haven flows steady. Silver’s dual role as both an industrial and defensive asset has helped it outperform Gold this year, with the yellow metal up nearly 60% year-to-date.

From a technical standpoint, the daily chart shows XAG/USD trading comfortably above its short and long-term moving averages, with the 21-day, 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) all sloping firmly higher, underscoring a well-established bullish trend.

The latest breakout above the recent consolidation phase signals that buyers remain firmly in control and sets the stage for a potential extension of the rally toward $61 and beyond.

On the downside, any pullback is likely to attract dip-buying interest, with $59 acting as immediate support, followed by $57. A stronger support zone rests around $54-55, where the 50-day SMA comes into play in the event of a deeper correction.

Momentum signals also back the bullish outlook. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding above 70, showing strong buying pressure with no clear signs of fatigue yet. At the same time, the Average Directional Index (ADX) is turning higher, confirming that the uptrend is strengthening rather than slowing.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD bounces off lows near 1.1600

EUR/USD bounces off lows near 1.1600

EUR/USD no gathers some steam and bounces off daily lows near the 1.1600 region. The pair’s daily pullback comes on the back of the firmer tone in the US Dollar amid rising Treasury yields and better-then-expected US data releases from the job market.

GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3300

GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3300

GBP/USD is coming under renewed pressure, surrendering its earlier gains and retreating toward the area below the key 1.3300 support, always on the back of the bid bias in the Greenback and despite earlier hawkish comments from BoE poliymakers.

Gold comfortable above $4,200

Gold comfortable above $4,200

Gold is still holding a positive tone around the $4,200 zone per troy ounce on Tuesday, though it’s starting to lose a bit of steam as the US Dollar finds support from stronger-than-expected jobs data. Even so, markets remain confident the Fed will move ahead with a rate cut on Wednesday, which ultimately lends support to the yellow metal.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Bitcoin is trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader crypto market. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are paring losses, holding above key support levels. 

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

The global and European economies have been resilient in recent years even accounting for the modest global slowdown of 2025. But risks for the recovery are rising, underscoring a negative medium-run global macro and credit outlook.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Bitcoin is trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader crypto market. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are paring losses, holding above key support levels.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers