TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA downside risks intensify, opening the door to $0.27

  • Cardano price hovers around $0.34 on Monday, following three consecutive weeks of correction since early January.
  • Derivatives data backs the bearish outlook, with declining open interest signaling reduced trader participation.
  • The technical outlook suggests sellers are in control of the momentum, increasing the risk of a deeper pullback toward $0.27.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA downside risks intensify, opening the door to $0.27
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.34 at the time of writing on Monday, after three consecutive weeks of correction since early January. The falling Open Interest (OI) further supports the ongoing correction signaling waning investor participation. On the technical side, bears are in control of the momentum, suggesting the potential for a deeper correction targeting the $0.27 mark.

Waning investor participation in Cardano

Cardano's futures Open Interest (OI) at Binance exchange dropped to $108.55 million on Sunday, the lowest level since December 25, according to Coinglass data. This drop in OI reflects waning investor participation and projects a bearish outlook.

ADA futures OI chart. Source: Coinglass

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA could retest October lows

Cardano's price faced rejection from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.39 on January 14 and declined nearly 10% over the next four days, closing below the daily support at $0.38. ADA continued its correction, falling by more than 9% last week. At the time of writing on Monday, ADA hovers around $0.34.

If ADA continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the December 31 low of $0.32. A close below this level could extend losses toward the October 10 low of $0.27.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 39, below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum gaining traction. In addition, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bearish crossover on January 18, which remains intact with rising red histogram bars below the neutral level, further supporting the negative outlook.

ADA/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if ADA recovers, it could extend the recovery toward the daily support level at $0.38.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Editor's Picks

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA downside risks intensify, opening the door to $0.27

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA downside risks intensify, opening the door to $0.27

Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.34 at the time of writing on Monday, after three consecutive weeks of correction since early January. The falling Open Interest (OI) further supports the ongoing correction signaling waning investor participation.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL flags downside risk as ETF, retail demand eases

Solana Price Forecast: SOL flags downside risk as ETF, retail demand eases

Solana (SOL) is up 4% at press time on Monday after a 6% decline on Sunday, but remains under pressure from the 14% loss last week. The pullback aligns with the reduced demand from institutional and retail investors.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP see slight recovery after recent corrections

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP see slight recovery after recent corrections

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) prices recovered slightly at the time of writing on Monday after correcting by over 7%, 14%, and 7%, respectively.

Top Crypto Losers: AXS, KAIA, and XMR extend losses as Bitcoin drops below $90,000

Top Crypto Losers: AXS, KAIA, and XMR extend losses as Bitcoin drops below $90,000

The altcoins market is facing intense selling pressure with Axie Infinity (AXS), Kaia (KAIA), and Monero (XMR) leading the decline over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) extends losses below $90,000.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $90,000 at the time of writing on Friday, down nearly 5% this week. Despite a brief improvement in risk appetite following US President Donald Trump’s mid-week speech at Davos, the Crypto King remains under pressure as institutional demand continued to weaken so far this week.