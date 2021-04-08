Silver bears looking for a significant retracement

- Silver is on the verge of a retracement as it meets a wall of resistance.
- Rates are the main theme in play, but traders should take note of the forthcoming bond supply.
XAG/USD was ending at the closing bell higher by 1.33% overnight.
The white metal rallied from a low of $24.9692 to a high of $25.6185 but is now trading down 0.1% in early Asia.
It was a weak dollar story overnight as traders take note of the Federal Reserve's dovishness.
At the March meeting, the median forecast of Fed policymakers showed that the central bank did not expect to raise interest rates until 2024, as shown by yesterday's minutes.
Overnight, Fed's Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the dovishness.
''Speaking at the IMF conference, Powell said that the Fed is very concerned about how the pandemic has hit lower-income workers most; that 9-10 million people remain out of work; and that the Fed will continue to provide aid to the economy until it is no longer needed,'' analysts at ANZ Bak explained.
''In a nutshell, the Fed will want to see many months of consistent and substantial improvement in the labour market and inflation before thinking about withdrawing stimulus,'' the analysts added.
Meanwhile, traders should take note that there is a massive $370 billion in Treasury supply looming over the next few weeks. Supply starts next week with the auction of $120 billion in 3-year, 10-year- and 30-year debt.
With that being said, the eurodollar futures market, which tracks interest rate expectations, still has fully priced in a Fed hike by March 2023.
Silver technical analysis
XAG/USD is facing a wall of resistance as it meets the weekly 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior bearish impulse’s range.
A 50% mean reversion of the daily impulse comes in at $24.2332 and it aligns with the neckline of the W-formation on the 4-hour chart.
With that being said, the 20 and 10 EMAs are diverging on the 4-hour chart and the conditions remain very much bullish there.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1900 on poor US employment-related data
An unexpected advance in weekly unemployment claims hurt the dollar, alongside the poor performance of US Treasury yields following words from Fed’s chief Jerome Powell.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.3750 amid vaccine concerns
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750, little changed, as the pound is incapable of taking advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness. Concerns about a delay to Britain´s vaccination campaign are weighing on sterling.
Gold bears stepping in at a critical resistance zone
Gold meets resistance and there are prospects of a significant correction. Gold prices were elevated again on Thursday as the US dollar dipped to a fresh low on the back of sliding US yields. US Treasury yields were losing ground again due to the fresh dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Ethereum: Buyers aim for $3,000 as more than $52 billion worth of ETH locked away
Ethereum price has been under consolidation for the past week after a run to its new all-time high of $2,151. The digital asset faces weak resistance ahead according to various on-chain metrics while bulls target $3,000.
Mining stocks: A house built on shaky ground
It’s tempting to say that miners are showing strength compared to gold based on the GDX’s performance, but other mining proxies say otherwise.