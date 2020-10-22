- Silver has been under pressure as the greenback battles for higher grounds.
- XAG/USD is pulling back to mark a 61.8% Fib retracement.
XAG/USD is trading at $24.6724 between a low of $24.3769 and a high of $25.0888 and trades down some 1.5% on the day so far.
Silver is pulling back from the lows of the day but remains in the hands of the bears.
Better-than-expected US jobs data has helped the dollar on Thursday at the same time that there is a lack of conviction in US trade talks.
The US Senate Majority Leader McConnell has said that the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to spend ‘way more’ on aid.
The dollar DXY, meanwhile, bounced back from a seven-week low versus major rivals, making gold more expensive for those holding other currencies, after US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being unwilling to reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill.
However, the improving numbers in the jobs data take some pressure of the stimulus package progress, but it doesn't take away the concerns over a contested election and prolonged political fallouts.
Meanwhile, the data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits in the United States dropped 55,000 to a seasonally adjusted 787,000 last week, although the overall number was still relatively high.
A Reuters survey had forecast 860,000 claims in the latest week.
Focus now shifts to the final US presidential debate between Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden on Thursday night ahead of the November 3rd election.
''Certainly, a Blue Wave is fueling expectations of a lower dollar, as more stimulus fuels a global reflationary wave, but it also adds fuel to the bear steepening in the Treasury curve,'' analysts at TD Securities argued,
''While we think the Fed will mitigate these risks shortly after the election by extending the duration of QE, the Fed is taking a reactive approach which suggests that rates may need to rise to prompt them to act. Given that expected supply net of Federal, Reserve buying is set to rise sharply, we think the Fed will do so at the December FOMC meeting.''
Silver levels and technical analysis
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.60
|Today daily open
|25.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.05
|Daily SMA50
|25.69
|Daily SMA100
|23.08
|Daily SMA200
|19.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.29
|Previous Daily Low
|24.63
|Previous Weekly High
|25.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.57
|Previous Monthly High
|28.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure under 1.1850 amid US election concern
EUR/USD is under some pressure below 1.1850 the anti-risk dollar is drawing haven bids on reports of meddling in US elections and fading prospects of an imminent US stimulus deal. US jobless claims beat expectations, down to 787K
GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid negative rate talks
GBP/USD has slipped under 1.31 after BOE member Haldane reiterated the bank is studying negative rates. Earlier, the resumption of Brexit talks boosted the pound. Coronavirus measures and restrictions are eyed.
XAU/USD’s reversal extends to $1,900 area
Gold’s upside attempt witnessed on Wednesday has been short-lived as the precious metal was unable to extend gains beyond $1.930 area. XAU/USD has given away gains on Thursday, with US dollar demand picking up amid a sourer market sentiment and upbeat US macroeconomic figures.
Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows
Bulls are finally making a comeback into the market and regaining full control of the price across the board. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, a massive $22 billion has come into the market amid Bitcoin’s recovery beyond $13,000.
WTI bulls keep the fuell buring into Wall Street close
West Texas Intermediate crude oil is higher on the day, although has run into resistance and started to consolidate.