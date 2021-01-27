Silver: 61.8% retracement at 24.20 guards the downside – Commerzbank

According to Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, silver has formed an interim base at 24.20 (61.8% retracement) and should once again recover.

Key Quotes:

“Silver has held steady over the past week – it recently sold off and recovered from support at 24.20 (61.8% retracement). We suspect that the market has seen an interim base here and should once again recover.

This, together with the December low at 23.56, guard the 200-day ma at 22.74. Currently, we are neutral.

Recovery off the 24.20/23.56 band should see the market re-try the topside but the recent high at 27.97 and Fibo resistance at 28.12 are a tough barrier to overcome.

28.12 is seen as the last defence for the 28.93 and 29.89 peaks from last year.”