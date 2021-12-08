Using the Seasonax screener to find a seasonal pattern

Which stocks are entering into a strong seasonal period in the upcoming days? The Seasonax screener function will automatically generate a list of the most promising investment opportunities.

How does the Screener work? With two clicks generate signals for more than 25,000 individual stocks, currency pairs, indices, as well as commodities are being identified within seconds.

What do you have to do? Firstly, Choose your market. In this example, we choose the Dax. Secondly, set your limits. Look for seasonal opportunities that are starting from today, tomorrow or even in one month. Let’s look at Dec 13. Set the history of the data that you want to examine. We go for the past 15 years. Set the minimum and maximum time period that you want to hold the instrument ranging from minimum 15 and max 90 days, we go for 5-30 days. And as the last step, select the filter that will screen your results and remove all patterns with lower rates of winning trades.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft seasonality

Now we see that over the last 15 years between Dec 13 and Dec 31, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has risen 12 times out of 15. The average return has been +3.43. The largest gain was in 2008 with a +17.71% return and the largest loss was in 2018 with a -2.35% loss.

Major Trade Risks: If the COVID omicron variant fears remain then there may be further falls in stocks markets to come as we approach the year-end.

