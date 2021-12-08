Using the Seasonax screener to find a seasonal pattern
Which stocks are entering into a strong seasonal period in the upcoming days? The Seasonax screener function will automatically generate a list of the most promising investment opportunities.
How does the Screener work? With two clicks generate signals for more than 25,000 individual stocks, currency pairs, indices, as well as commodities are being identified within seconds.
What do you have to do? Firstly, Choose your market. In this example, we choose the Dax. Secondly, set your limits. Look for seasonal opportunities that are starting from today, tomorrow or even in one month. Let’s look at Dec 13. Set the history of the data that you want to examine. We go for the past 15 years. Set the minimum and maximum time period that you want to hold the instrument ranging from minimum 15 and max 90 days, we go for 5-30 days. And as the last step, select the filter that will screen your results and remove all patterns with lower rates of winning trades.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft seasonality
Now we see that over the last 15 years between Dec 13 and Dec 31, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has risen 12 times out of 15. The average return has been +3.43. The largest gain was in 2008 with a +17.71% return and the largest loss was in 2018 with a -2.35% loss.
Major Trade Risks: If the COVID omicron variant fears remain then there may be further falls in stocks markets to come as we approach the year-end.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1300 amid weaker USD, yields
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1300, having risen the most in a week. The US dollar eases with the Treasury yields despite a tepid mood. The optimism over the new Omicron covid variant and China’s supportive policies appear to fade. Friday’s US inflation holds the key.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3250 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is battling 1.3250, as bulls remain in play amid a quiet session. The US dollar is on the back foot as risk appetite picks up again. Investors remain hopeful that the Omicron covid variant may be less disruptive. Although impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK could weigh on the pound.
Gold eyes acceptance above $1,792 for further upside
Gold price hits fresh weekly highs as the US dollar tracks the Treasury yields lower. The Omicron covid optimism and pre-US inflation anxiety downs the greenback. However, gold bulls face stiff resistance at the $1,792 technical hurdle, keeping the gains in check.
Crypto markets recover, but BTC could ruin the party
Bitcoin price has been on a steady recovery phase after the recent flash crash. Ethereum and Ripple follow big crypto and are on their trajectories of retracement. The upswing for BTC is likely to continue, but investors need to note that a downswing might emerge such that a range forms.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?