Shrinking odds for extra GBP weakness – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, further weakness in the Sterling looks unlikely for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While the sharp rebound from last Friday appears to be running ahead of itself, the firm underlying tone suggests there is room for the recovery to extend further. That said, the major 1.2195 resistance level is unlikely to yield so easily (next resistance is at 1.2220). On the downside, only a move back below 1.2115 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased (minor support is at 1.2130)”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “The strong rebound in GBP last Friday came as a surprise as it registered the largest 1-day advance in one month (1.2146, +0.53%). While the 1.2195 ‘key resistance’ is still intact, the price action suggests the odds for further GBP weakness have diminished. In order to revive the flagging downward momentum, GBP has to move and stay below 1.2070 within these 1 to 2 days or a break of 1.2195 would suggest last week’s 1.2015 low is the extent of the current ‘negative phase’ (GBP would then likely spend some time trading sideways to slightly higher)”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Stable amid trade calm and German stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, marginally higher. President Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China while Germany's Scholz opened the door to stimulus.
GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, ahead of Corbyn's speech
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150 amid reports of food shortages in case of a hard Brexit, project Yellowhammer. A speech by Labour's Corbyn about stopping such a scenario is awaited. Election speculation looms.
USD/JPY bounces off 106.25, focus on Fed minutes, Jackson Hole
USD/JPY bounces off the key support at 106.25 and heads back towards the 106.50 level, in response to downbeat Japanese trade data, risk-on action in the Asian equities and higher Treasury yields.
Gold trades with modest losses, still above $1500 mark
Gold prices edged lower for the second consecutive session on Monday, albeit managed to hold its neck above the key $1500 psychological mark.
Forex Today: Calm amid Trump's optimism for a deal, ahead of Corbyn's Brexit speech
The market mood is calm and currencies are little changed after US President Donald Trump expressed optimism on reaching a deal with China.