Short AUD/USD – Deutsche Bank

Research Team at Deutsche Bank recommends to go short on the AUD/USD pair as their G10 trade idea of the week.

Key Quotes

“Target 0.7350, stop 0.7650, entry 0.7560”

“We see downside risks to this week’s Q4 core inflation print relative to the 1.5% y/y expected by both the market and the RBA. Should this materialize, AUD would be vulnerable given neutral rates pricing for the first half of the year, stretched short-term technicals and recently rebuilt long positions.”