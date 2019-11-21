Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi: US should meet China halfway to build stable bilateral relations

A senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi was out with some comments in the last hour, reiterating that China resolutely opposes US lawmakers passing the Hong Kong Human Rights bill.
Additional quotes:
• China will never allow anyone to destroy Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.
• The US has many times interfered with China’s internal affairs.
• These actions by the US severely damage bilateral relation and do not help world peace and stability.
• Any challenges to China’s system and development path will be futile and has no future.
• The US should meet China halfway to build cooperative, stable bilateral relations.
The comments did little to ease market concerns or help recover the risk sentiment, capping the USD/JPY pair’s attempted recovery move from one-week lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering above 1.1050 amid trade concerns, ahead of ECB minutes
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, at familiar levels. Doubts that a US-Sino trade deal may be reached are weighing on markets. The Fed's minutes have reaffirmed the wait-and-see mode, and the ECB's minutes are awaited.
GBP/USD advances above 1.29 as Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is rising above 1.29 as fresh opinion polls continue showing a solid lead for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Further political headlines are awaited.
USD/JPY bounces-off 50-DMA but lacks follow-through
USD/JPY has bounced up from the 50-day MA support of 108.28. China's Vice Premier Liu He is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the US-China trade deal. Related markets, however, are not buying Liu He's optimism, keeping the recovery in check.
Gold flirting with session lows, around $1470 region
Gold edged lower through the Asian session on Thursday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1470 region.
Hong Kong now a feature in trade negotiations?
The US Senate and House have both passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Bill, so now it heads to the desk of US President Trump to either sign or veto it. Sources suggest that the President will sign it into law.