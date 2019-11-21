Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi: US should meet China halfway to build stable bilateral relations



A senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi was out with some comments in the last hour, reiterating that China resolutely opposes US lawmakers passing the Hong Kong Human Rights bill.

Additional quotes:

• China will never allow anyone to destroy Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.

• The US has many times interfered with China’s internal affairs.

• These actions by the US severely damage bilateral relation and do not help world peace and stability.

• Any challenges to China’s system and development path will be futile and has no future.

• The US should meet China halfway to build cooperative, stable bilateral relations.



The comments did little to ease market concerns or help recover the risk sentiment, capping the USD/JPY pair’s attempted recovery move from one-week lows.