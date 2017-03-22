Scottish Parliament suspends Scot/Brexit debate over Westminster attacks

Following the Westminster terror attack, the Scottish Parliament recently suspended their debate on whether to back Nicola Sturgeon’s demand for a second independence referendum

Presiding officer Ken Macintosh, Holyrood’s version of the Commons Speaker, announced to delegates attending the debate that the incident in London was affecting the contributions of MSPs - the debate would resume at another time.

While the details of the attack are still emerging, it is unlikely that parliament would reconvene ... However, the vote will eventually trigger an official demand from Ms Sturgeon to the Prime Minister for talks over a Section 30 order. This will be the legal mechanism allowing the transfer of powers to Holyrood for a referendum. The referendum is scheduled to be held between autumn 2018 and spring 2019. However, PM May recently announced that she would not allow another independence vote until Brexit has been negotiated and Scots can see how it has worked out.

