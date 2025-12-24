TRENDING:
Saudi Arabia Gold price today: Gold steadies, according to FXStreet data

Saudi Arabia Gold price today: Gold steadies, according to FXStreet data
Gold prices remained broadly unchanged in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 542.50 Saudi Riyals (SAR) per gram, broadly stable compared with the SAR 542.39 it cost on Tuesday.

The price for Gold was broadly steady at SAR 6,327.62 per tola from SAR 6,326.29 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure

Gold Price in SAR

1 Gram

542.50

10 Grams

5,424.93

Tola

6,327.62

Troy Ounce

16,873.21

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Saudi Arabia by adapting international prices (USD/SAR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds near 1.1800 after pulling back from three-month highs

EUR/USD holds near 1.1800 after pulling back from three-month highs

EUR/USD holds gains for the third successive session, trading around 1.1790 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. On the daily chart, technical analysis indicates a persistent bullish bias, as the pair moves upward within the ascending channel pattern. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index stands at 71 (overbought), which could temper immediate upside as momentum stretches. An RSI overbought status would favor consolidation phases before trend resumption.

GBP/USD gathers strength above 1.3500 as BoE signals gradual easing

GBP/USD gathers strength above 1.3500 as BoE signals gradual easing

The GBP/USD pair trades in positive territory near 1.3510 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling strengthens against the Greenback on expectations that the Bank of England will follow a gradual monetary easing path in 2026.  

Gold bulls not ready to give up despite overnight conditions

Gold bulls not ready to give up despite overnight conditions

Gold retreats slightly following an Asian session move higher to the $4,525 area, or a fresh all-time peak, though the downside remains limited amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. The US Dollar selling bias remains unabated on the back of dovish Federal Reserve expectations, which continues to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple face downside risks as breakout attempts falter

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple face downside risks as breakout attempts falter

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple continue to trade in red on Wednesday as recent breakout attempts lose momentum near key resistance levels. BTC failed to reclaim the $90,000, ETH slipped below $3,000, while XRP faced rejection near $1.96.

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

2026 may be less about a neat “base case” and more about a regime shift—the market can reprice what matters most (growth, inflation, fiscal, geopolitics, concentration). The biggest trap is false comfort: the same trades can look defensive… right up until they become crowded.

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM slips below $0.22 as bearish momentum builds

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM slips below $0.22 as bearish momentum builds

Stellar (XLM) price is trading below $0.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday after failing to close above the key resistance earlier this week. Bearish momentum continues to strengthen, with open interest falling and short bets rising.

