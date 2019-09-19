Saudi Ambassador to Germany: Military attack against Iran is on table but need to discuss carefully

Reuters quotes comments from the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Germany, delivered in an interview with the German Deutschlandfunk Radio on Thursday.

When asked about possible military attack against Iran, the Saudi Ambassador said that “everything is on the table but need to discuss carefully”.

The risk sentiment remains sour, with the Wall Street futures dropping 0.30% and USD/JPY in lows near 107.85 region. Oil prices are seen modestly flat, uninspired by the above comments.