TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Sanae Takaichi wins majority in lower house, set to become Japan’s first female Prime Minister

Sanae Takaichi wins majority in lower house, set to become Japan’s first female Prime Minister
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

Japan's Sanae Takaichi is poised to be the country’s first female Prime Minister after getting 237 votes in the Lower House, more than what's needed for a simple majority, BBC reported on Tuesday.

The voting in the Upper House has already ended, and vote counting is now underway.

Market reaction   

At the press time, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.18% on the day to trade at 151.01.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD falls further to near 1.1630 ahead of ECB Lagarde’s speech

EUR/USD falls further to near 1.1630 ahead of ECB Lagarde’s speech

The EUR/USD pair extends its two-day downside move to near 1.1630 during the Asian trading session on Tuesday. The major currency pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar gains on hopes that the ongoing United States government shutdown will end this week.

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3400 on easing trade tensions

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3400 on easing trade tensions

The GBP/USD pair extends the decline to near 1.3390 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar strengthens against the Pound Sterling on easing US-China trade tensions. Traders will closely watch the UK September Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data, which is due later on Wednesday. 

Gold softens amid modest USD strength; downside potential seems limited

Gold softens amid modest USD strength; downside potential seems limited

Gold eases from the vicinity of the record high during the Asian session on Tuesday, though any meaningful slide still seems elusive amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. The US Dollar is looking to build on its gains registered over the past three days and turning out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the commodity.

CAKE under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

CAKE under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

PancakeSwap trades in red below $2.90 at the time of writing on Tuesday after facing rejection from the key level in the previous day. On-chain data further supports the bearish outlook as profit-taking among holders rises and large holders have been offloading their positions.

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Will the US and China find a way to resolve trade issues? Will the US government reopen? These issues weigh on investors’ minds, but at least some economic data is coming this week. 

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Fundamentals in the crypto market remain strong despite the recent correction, Standard Chartered’s global head of digital assets Research Geoffrey Kendrick says. Institutional adoption is still in its early stages and will continue to grow, bringing more stability but also shifting market dynamics.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers