S. Korean Pres. Moon: Will aim for 4% economic growth this year

South Korean President Moon Jai-in said on Monday, the government will aim for 4% economic growth this year.

He added that they Will increase fiscal spending if needed to add jobs.

South Korean stocks jumped to four-month highs amid an increase in net foreign inflows while the region’s benchmark index, KOSPI, tracks Wall Street stocks higher after Friday’s NFP disappointment.

Meanwhile, USD/KRW attempts a bounce from five-day lows of 1,109.48, now trading at 1,115.61, up 0.40% on the day.