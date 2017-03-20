Russia’s Siluanov: Rouble overvalued by up to 12% - IFX

Russia’s Siluanov: Rouble overvalued by up to 12% - IFXBy Dhwani Mehta
Russia’s state news agency, Interfax (IFX) reports comments from the Russian finance minister Siluanov on the domestic currency.
Key Headlines:
Rouble is 10-12% stronger than fundamentals
Now is an attractive moment for treasury to buy more fx for future payments 0n external debt, other obligations
Can buy a least $1bln but not required to
Already bought $500m
Economy seen growing by 1.5-2.0% this year
Reaching 4% inflation target "quite realistic" by year-end
The USD/RUB pair remains unfazed by Russia’s finance minister’s comments and keeps range around 57.40, up +0.29% on the day.
- R3 58.1618
- R2 57.8975
- R1 57.6627
- PP 57.3984
- S1 57.1636
- S2 56.8993
- S3 56.6645