While speaking before the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) countries in Brazil late-Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced his concerns over the slowing global economy due to protectionism and sanctions, Reuters reports.

Key Headlines:

Situation in global economy is still difficult. Global economy has been impacted by sanctions. Protectionism is flourishing. Russian economy is not rising enough. Welcomes foreign investment in Russia’s of z bonds. Russia is ready to increase usage of clean fuel, renewables.

The above comments had little to no impact on the market sentiment, as US equities finished slightly higher alongside the Wall Street futures while USD/JPY trades on the back foot around 108.80, unimpressed by the Fed Chair Powell’s testimony amid growing trade uncertainties.